A double-decker bus crashed into a kitchen shop on a busy London street during the commuter rush, causing several casualties and leaving passengers trapped on the top deck.

Images of the crash involving a number 77 bus surfaced on social media shortly after it happened. The bus is thought to have smashed into the frontage of Poggen Pohl Kitchen Design Centre, destroying it. Local resident Brendan Pfahlert told the BBC the crash "sounded like a large amount of glass being dropped".

London Ambulance Service said it has "a number of ambulance crews" at the scene in Lavender Hill, Battersea, just down the road from Clapham Junction station.

That includes a specialist ambulance unit called HART, which provides "life saving medical care in hazardous environments including complex extractions and multiple casualty incidents". An air ambulance has also been dispatched.

The ambulance service said it had treated six patients after the crash and remains at the site. The bus driver has been taken to hospital and two women remain stuck on the upper deck, reported the BBC.

Wandsworth Police said: "Road will be closed for sometime, we have reports of casualties, unable to confirm severity at this time." Police urged people to avoid the area in SW11. London Fire Brigade has two engines and three rescue units at the scene.

"Bus crash on Lavender Hill looked awful," tweeted Matthew Corner, a witness. "Hoping no one is badly hurt. Emergency services doing an excellent job."

Transport for London tweeted: "A3036 Lavender Hill / Latchmere Road - Road is blocked both ways (collision). Use an alternative route. Traffic flowing well on diversion."

Maude C Grant tweeted a video of the scene.

#lavenderhill at a standstill? Looks like a bus has crashed into a building! pic.twitter.com/Pnq3mLPV8t — Maude Grant (@MaudeCGrant) August 10, 2017

Twitter user BrendanTheP shared pictures of the crash aftermath, including one showing emergency services rescuing people from the top of the bus. "They have one off," he tweeted. "She appeared in good spirits with minor injuries."

Natasha Natillias also shared images of the scene.

London Fire Brigade shared a location map of the incident.