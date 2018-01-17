gymbox campaign
The campaign runs as part of their '50 Shades of Gymbox' series. Gymbox

An advert for Gymbox, a fitness company with gyms in London, has come under fire for promoting a negative approach to fitness.

The advert, which pictured a woman seemingly lifting a barbell and yelling, says, "punish yourself buff" and was shared by West End actress, Carrie Fletcher along with a long criticism regarding it's message.

The poster is part of Gymbox's '50 Shades of Gymbox' campaign which is inspired by the erotic 50 Shades of Grey books by E. L. James. Other posters include taglines such as "whipped into shape" and "scream with pleasure."

Fletcher who plays Wednesday Addams in the The Addams Family Musical and is sister of McFly singer Tom Fletcher, shared a long message about her fitness journey and her feelings about the poster.

In it she said, "I'm not a small girl. I haven't been since the age of 14. I've always been buxom. But no matter what size or shape I am, I should NEVER be made to feel like I have to 'punish' myself into being something different. Being bigger or less 'buff' than those around me isn't a punishable offence. It's not an offence, FULL STOP."

"Exercising regularly should be something you do because you LOVE your body and you want to care for and nurture it. It should be about self care. Not punishment," she wrote.

The post received over 33,000 likes and replies from people calling her message "inspirational" and "well said".

Gymbox is a British fitness company, which runs gyms in the London districts of Bank, Old Street, Victoria, London, Covent Garden, Farringdon, Holborn and Westfield London in Hammersmith and Fulham.

A spokesperson for Gymbox told IBT UK: "Like Gymbox, our 50 Shades of Gymbox isn't supposed to please everyone. Our members are usually short on time and want to get results from their workout, by being pushed. The whole campaign aims to get people to set their own goals and expectations, in a slightly provocative way. We don't believe anyone should be punished... unless that's what they're into."

Gymbox's website states: "We don't believe in pain without pleasure. We don't believe in sweating without a smile. And we don't take ourselves too seriously. But we do take your workout seriously. Really seriously."

Following her post about Gymbox, Fletcher shared an image of herself at the gym with the caption: "Oh my goodness! I just went to the gym, didn't 'punish' myself and yet I still had a good work out and feel great about myself! Well, how about that!"

Ive been going to the gym recently. I had a very unhealthy 2017, in which I drank more alcohol in the space of six months than I have ever drunk in my entire life, I ate all the good food the UK had to offer and I did zero exercise to balance it all out. Basically, Addams Family was the university experience I never had as a young adult! So now, Iâ€™m making up for it and exercising properly to balance out the vanilla lattes I drink and the Gu pots I eat. BUT I am going to the gym because I LOVE my body and the more I love it, the more itâ€™ll love me back. ðŸ–¤ And sooo...BECAUSE my reason for going to the gym is that I ðŸ–¤ my body, I need to talk about this poster that I saw today because itâ€™s made me quite angry and uncomfortable. Iâ€™m not a small girl. I havenâ€™t been since the age of 14. Iâ€™ve always been buxom. But no matter what size or shape I am, I should NEVER be made to feel like I have to â€œpunishâ€ myself into being something different. Being bigger or less â€œbuffâ€ than those around me isnâ€™t a punishable offence. Itâ€™s not an offence, FULL STOP. Exercising regularly should be something you do because you LOVE your body and you want to care for and nurture it. It should be about self care. Not punishment. ðŸ–¤ I do have moments when I look at my body and donâ€™t feel satisfied by itâ€™s appearance but I have to remind myself that...I am not just my body. I am not just my appearance and anyone who judges other people purely based on how they look isnâ€™t worth your time or tears. I am not just my body. I am my brain, my voice, my talent. I am my kindness, my creativity, my big heart. I am my passion, my courage and my determination. I am not just my body. And so my worries are often short lived because I know that I am long loved. By those I choose to keep close who love ALL of me but most importantly, I am loved by me. ðŸ–¤ðŸ–¤ðŸ–¤ðŸ–¤ðŸ–¤ðŸ–¤ðŸ–¤ðŸ–¤

A post shared by Carrie Hope Fletcher (@carriehopefletcher) on