An advert for Gymbox, a fitness company with gyms in London, has come under fire for promoting a negative approach to fitness.

The advert, which pictured a woman seemingly lifting a barbell and yelling, says, "punish yourself buff" and was shared by West End actress, Carrie Fletcher along with a long criticism regarding it's message.

The poster is part of Gymbox's '50 Shades of Gymbox' campaign which is inspired by the erotic 50 Shades of Grey books by E. L. James. Other posters include taglines such as "whipped into shape" and "scream with pleasure."

Fletcher who plays Wednesday Addams in the The Addams Family Musical and is sister of McFly singer Tom Fletcher, shared a long message about her fitness journey and her feelings about the poster.

In it she said, "I'm not a small girl. I haven't been since the age of 14. I've always been buxom. But no matter what size or shape I am, I should NEVER be made to feel like I have to 'punish' myself into being something different. Being bigger or less 'buff' than those around me isn't a punishable offence. It's not an offence, FULL STOP."

"Exercising regularly should be something you do because you LOVE your body and you want to care for and nurture it. It should be about self care. Not punishment," she wrote.

The post received over 33,000 likes and replies from people calling her message "inspirational" and "well said".

Gymbox is a British fitness company, which runs gyms in the London districts of Bank, Old Street, Victoria, London, Covent Garden, Farringdon, Holborn and Westfield London in Hammersmith and Fulham.

A spokesperson for Gymbox told IBT UK: "Like Gymbox, our 50 Shades of Gymbox isn't supposed to please everyone. Our members are usually short on time and want to get results from their workout, by being pushed. The whole campaign aims to get people to set their own goals and expectations, in a slightly provocative way. We don't believe anyone should be punished... unless that's what they're into."

Gymbox's website states: "We don't believe in pain without pleasure. We don't believe in sweating without a smile. And we don't take ourselves too seriously. But we do take your workout seriously. Really seriously."

Following her post about Gymbox, Fletcher shared an image of herself at the gym with the caption: "Oh my goodness! I just went to the gym, didn't 'punish' myself and yet I still had a good work out and feel great about myself! Well, how about that!"