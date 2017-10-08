A 47-year-old man arrested following a collision in London's South Kensington on Saturday 7 October has been released under investigation.

It comes after a black Toyota Prius slammed into a crowd of people outside London's popular National History Museum.

As reported, witnesses at the scene described a man being pinned to the ground by members of the public and museum security guards before police arrived.

"People were running," one person told LBC radio. "They were confused and very frightened."

Yet despite mounting speculation, police later confirmed that the incident was not terror related, instead describing it as a "road traffic collision".

Eleven people were found at the scene with varying injuries and nine of them were taken to hospital for treatment - including the driver of the car involved.

The majorityof those injured have been discharged and there are no serious injuries.

This morning (Sunday 8 October), the Met Police said that the suspect - who has not been named - had been "released under investigation" while enquiries continued.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are continuing to appeal for information, its statement added.

"Because of where this collision occurred and the number of pedestrians involved, I fully appreciate the concern and alarm this incident caused," said DC Darren Case from the Roads and Transport Policing Command after the release was made public.

"Enquiries have established that this incident is not terrorist related and I'd like to thank those who came to assist the injured.

"There are no serious injuries with the majority now discharged from hospital. We are grateful for the patience of those in and around the area following the disruption caused.

"We would ask anybody who saw what happened, or who have any pictures or moving footage that could help us gain a greater understanding of what happened, to get in touch with us."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Unit at Merton Traffic Garage on 020 8543 5157. You can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.