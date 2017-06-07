A London schoolboy was knifed to death in front of fellow pupils – allegedly because of a dispute about a video of girls which was uploaded to social media.

Osman Sharif, 16, was stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife on Tottenham Green, north London, just after 5.15pm yesterday (6 June).

He died in broad daylight near a busy high road after a fight broke out.

There were claims it started because a video of girls fighting that had been shared by someone to the Snapchat platform.

His older brother was reported to be at the scene and shouted, "help me, he is dying", after Sharif collapsed to the ground.

He was stabbed only once but could not be revived by paramedics, becoming the ninth teenager to die from knife crime in the capital this year.

A man aged 19, and a boy, 16, have been arrested and are being questioned in separate police stations.

His aunt, Sally Mungani, told the Evening Standard: "He was never in trouble, he was a good boy. He was never connected to any gangs or even been arrested. Ut is a huge shock. He was so young, he was just turning 17 next month.

"Osman would light up the room he was so funny. You would just have to look at him and you would smile.

"We would like anyone who knows what happened to come forward because he didn't deserve to die in that way. For him to be killed for no reason, it's too much to take.

"We are losing a lot of young boys' lives every day like this. People need to look out for each other. But we have lost Osman and he is never coming back."

A Met Police spokesman said: "Police in Haringey were called to reports of a group of youths fighting with weapons - including knives.

"Officers and paramedics attended and found a youth suffering from critical stab injuries. He died at the scene a short while later."

Anyone with any information concerning this incident is asked to contact police via 101, or via Twitter @MetCC. To give information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.