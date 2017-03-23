The woman who plummeted from Westminster Bridge into the River Thames during yesterday's (22 March) terror attack has been named by Romanian TV. Andreea Cristea, 29, is alive but believed to be in hospital.

A long-range CCTV clip shows a person plummeting into the Thames as the Hyundai 4x4 sped down the pavement. It is unclear whether Cristea was knocked over the edge by the vehicle or whether she jumped to escape.

The 29-year-old architect was on holiday with her fiancé who broke his leg in the attack. The pair were celebrating his birthday, according to the Telegraph.

The Daily Express quoted a spokesman for the Romanian Foreign Ministry telling Digi 24 TV: "According to information we have, she would be the pedestrian hit by a car and thrown into the Thames and then recovered.

"We do not know when the family arrived in Britain. If the family require consular assistance, of course, the ministry provides help punctually."

Cristea was pulled blood soaked from the Thames in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

At the time, the Port of London Authority said: "A female member of the public was recovered from the water near Westminster Bridge. She is alive but undergoing urgent medical treatment on a nearby pier. We believe she fell from the bridge."

This morning (23 March) Prime Minister Theresa May told the Commons that the victims included 12 Britons, three French, two Romanians, four South Koreans, two Greeks, one Irish, one German, one Italian, one Chinese and one American.

The three injured French are schoolchildren aged 15 and 16 from the Lycée Saint-Joseph in Brittany, western France. Two of them are believed to be in a critical condition. They were among a party of 90 pupils on a trip in London, according to Reuters.