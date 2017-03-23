Close
Theresa May condemns 'sick and depraved' terror attack on Wednesday 22 March ITN

Prime Minister Theresa May has given a statement to the House of Commons following the Westminster terrorist attack on Wednesday 22 March.

Speaking in the same chamber where hundreds of MPs were in lockdown for several hours as the attack unfolded, she spoke about how "an act of terrorism tried to silence democracy" and that "we are not afraid our resolve will never waiver in the face of terrorism."

