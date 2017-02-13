The row between TfL and Tube workers appears to have finally been resolved after TSSA called off its overtime ban on 13 February. There is now no threat of a Tube strike in the foreseeable future.

London was brought to a standstill on 9 January as Tube workers walked out in protest about mass job cuts introduced by by former London mayor Boris Johnson's administration. More strikes, planned for February, were averted after TfL promised to create hundreds of new roles.

Today's announcement means that all parties have now agreed to the new deal; the RMT union had already made peace with the Tube operators.

TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes said: "Enormous credit must be paid to our members on our Tube.

"In refusing to work overtime for the last few months, they have proved beyond any doubt that our Tube was no longer employing enough people for stations to meet minimum legal staffing requirements to remain open, let alone deal with congestion or other major security issues.

"Boris Johnson's cull of over 800 jobs blew all safety procedures apart. Reassignments of staff from CCTV monitoring and evacuation responsibility on to gate lines to implement his deep cuts left staff terrified for their own safety, as well as that of passengers."

TSSA workers had already agreed to call off February strike action after successful peace talks on 30 January. However, an overtime ban remained in place because members were not entirely satisfied with TfL proposals to introduce 325 extra posts.

It is currently unclear what, if any, further ground has been given up by TfL to bring the overtime ban to an end. Both TSSA and the RMT have insisted throughout the winter-long dispute that low staffing levels have created a dangerous environment for passengers on the Tube network.

Meanwhile, RMT representatives will sit down with Southern rail on Valentine's Day to try and thrash out a compromise concerning the introduction of driver-only operated trains on the beleaguered south-east commuter line. Drivers' union Aslef has already settled with Southern.