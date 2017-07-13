Four ZSL London Zoo keepers have been photographed naked in the penguin enclosure, but they aren't going to get in trouble. In fact, they were encouraged to do so.

The brave staff members were taking part in a photo shoot to promote a forthcoming event at the zoo – which also involves public nudity.

Streak for Tigers is a fundraising event taking place at the zoo on Thursday 10 August that will see members of the public strip down to their 'animal costumes' and go for a ten-minute jog around the world-famous attraction.

Don't worry. This isn't a trick hatched by the debauched foursome at ZSL (pictured) – there will be approximately 300 other streakers. Normal people like you that fancy doing something a bit different.

It's all for a good cause too: Streakers are expected to raise £150, which will be used to directly support tigers around the world. The Zoo is hoping to raise around £40,000 ($50,000) for the endangered species.

James Wren, Fundraising Director at ZSL, said: "We can't wait to welcome courageous cat-lovers to this year's risqué run.

"Funds raised by those who are brave enough to bare all are vital in helping us continue our work to protect tigers from the threats they are currently facing in the wild."

Anyone older than 18 is encouraged to take part and express themselves in the way God intended. Or, failing that, a layer of animal body paint. It starts at 7pm.