Holborn station has been evacuated and the Central line disrupted after a Tube carriage filled with smoke following a explosive noise.

Commuters said smoke poured through a train carriage and onto the platform after a "loud bang" at around 9am on Tuesday (15 August).

Videos shared on social media showed people rushing to get off the train and out of the station. One woman wrote on Twitter that people were "crying and freaking out."

Passenger Sarah Marshall said: "There was smoke at one end of the station, a high pitched bang and a smell. Lots of people ran but others encouraged people to walk and the situation was calm."

London Fire Brigade wrote on Twitter: "Holborn underground station has been evacuated as firefighters investigate reports of smoke on platform."

Transport for London (TfL) said the evacuation was related to a faulty train at Holborn station, which lies on both the Piccadilly and Central lines.

Due to the evacuation, there is currently no service between Liverpool and White City on the Central line.