While wife Michelle Keegan keeps busy, filming the third series of Our Girl in Malaysia, actor Mark Wright has opened up about the difficulty of being in a long-distance marriage again.

The 30-year-old English presenter has his hands full at the moment as he stars alongside Saved By The Bell star Mario Lope on popular US show, Extra. Yet, Wright revealed, he finds it rather "lonely" without his wife and family in Hollywood.

"I miss them lots," the former Towie star opened up to The Sun. "I miss my family, my wife's away working, we can't get to each other right now because she's working solidly every day like I am, too."

"I'm without my friends, without my family, without my wife — it's always going to be a bit lonely but I'm not complaining just yet," he said. However, the actor also admitted that he is "enjoying the job" as well and it's just a matter of time before he is reunited with his TV star wife again.

As their hectic schedules keep the two apart — Keegan recently admitted to resorting to FaceTime and speaking to each other almost every day to keep the long-distance blues away — The Only Way Is Essex star has been focusing all his time on the new job.

"I'm loving every minute of it, it's incredible. I'm learning more and more each day and I'm meeting more and more incredible people. Our set is outside in the sunshine in Universal Studios in Hollywood it's all just a bit pinch yourself," the actor added, dishing about the challenging role.

While Wright dedicates time to his show, his wife and the former Coronation Street actress is eagerly anticipating the return of her hit army drama on BBC.

Posting an on-set photo on Instagram, the actress recently shared, "When George went a little chic... Not long now 5 more sleep till #ourgirl is BACK!!!! @bbcone 9pm October 10th."