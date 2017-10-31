She was wearing a purple gown fit for a princess, and Holly Willoughby beamed with delight as she shared a snap of herself with none other than Prince William on Instagram.

The 36-year-old This Morning presenter smiled from ear-to-ear as she stood next to her TV husband Phillip Schofield while speaking to the royal family member at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday night (30 October).

Willoughby, who meets and interviews high-profile celebrities on a daily basis, looked utterly starstruck in the snap which she captioned: "So this happened last night... thank you @prideofbritain for what is always a magical night.... ✨".

Fans were quick to comment on her wide-eyed expression, with one person writing: "Holly u r one lucky lady".

Another replied: "Starstruck lol brilliant" while a third added: "You've spoken to our future king I'm so jealous I've got so much I want to say to him ❤️".

Willoughby shared several pictures from the glamorous night, wowing her followers with her Disney princess style gown by haute couture fashion house Georges Hobeika. The lilac number featured sheer panelling and a sparkly embellished upper half while it fell to the floor with a sexy thigh split.

The mother-of-three teamed the look with silver strappy sandals and statement purple gemstone earrings with her blonde hair scraped back into a messy updo.

She also shared a snap with firefighters from the Grenfell fire, touching her followers with the caption: "Honoured to stand shoulder to shoulder with the heroic firefighters of the @londonfirebrigade Awarded last night for their bravery at the horrific Grenfell fire... hugely deserved, we can not thank you enough. Also... Commissioner Dany Cotton ... what an amazing lady you are, that's true girl power! Xxx".

One follower commented: "Amazing people holly you look beautiful". Another said: "These are the awards that are the best. Normal people get an award for being brave and courageous absolutely brilliant."

Other guests at the star-studded awards included Nicole Scherzinger, Amanada Holden and Carol Vorderman among others, who all posed on the red carpet at London's Grosvenor House ahead of the ceremony.