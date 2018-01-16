Kendall Jenner's romance with Los Angeles Clippers player Blake Griffin is allegedly cooling off after only a few months of dating.

The 22-year-old supermodel has been pictured on several dinner dates and courtside of the 28-year-old basketball star's games following his split from former fiancée and mother of his two children, Brynn Cameron.

But rumours are flying that the lovebirds have called things off after Griffin was seen at upscale Soho Malibu eatery with a mystery brunette, according to People.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Jenner was flying out of LA to Milan at the time.

The source told the publication that the two had not not officially broken up but "have been cooling off".

Another insider told the magazine that the Clippers star and the unknown woman joined another couple for drinks and dinner and looked cosy together.

The eyewitness said: "They were definitely giving off couple vibes. At one point, she put her hand in his lap, where he held her hand there for about five to 10 minutes or so."

Griffin and Jenner rang in the New Year together with a date at Nobu Malibu. They went public about their relationship following Jenner's failed romance with rapper A$AP Rocky, and seemed to be going from strength to strength despite their gruelling schedules.

The sports star also filed court documents to establish legal paternity of his children with his ex, and is seeking joint physical custody of son Ford, four, and daughter Finley, one.

Jenner, who has also been romantically linked to Harry Styles and Michael B Jordan in the past, hit the headlines last week for attending the Golden Globes with new, fuller lips in a voluminous Giambattista Valli gown.