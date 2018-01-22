What a gent ðŸ™ŒðŸ¼ðŸ’‹ @pharrell A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on Jan 22, 2018 at 12:40am PST

Michelle Keegan has taken to Hollywood life like a duck to water, and is seen smiling from ear-to-ear in her latest Instagram snap with music legend Pharrell Williams.

The 30-year-old Our Girl actress couldn't hide her delight as she mixed with the Happy hitmaker at Netflix's SAG Awards after-party on Sunday night (21 January).

Keegan – who is currently in LA with husband Mark Wright as he works for entertainment show Extra – was also seen embracing Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown at the high profile bash.

But it was a photo with Pharrell that she chose to share with her 3.3 million followers with the caption: "What a gent @pharrell".

The snap has amassed over 66,000 likes in four hours, with Keegan standing next to an orange-haired Pharrell in a black double-breasted blazer from Zara and her hair worn in a French plait.

Her fans were delighted by the shot, with one person writing: "Wow what a sick pic," while someone else said: "Hope you asked for his anti aging secrets, he still looks in his 20s."

A third added: "You look stunning."

The former Coronation Street star was no doubt in her element at the event as she looks to make her break onto the big screen during her time in LA with Wright.

Wright is said to be the connection between his wife's new friendship with 13-year-old Stranger Things star Brown, after he welcomed the "incredibly talented" actress for a segment on his show at Universal Studios Florida.

The former Towie star, 30, hit it off with the teen, who plays superhuman Eleven in the US hit show, after bonding about all things British.

Keegan, meanwhile, continues to venture outside of acting with her side projects, recently releasing a sportswear collection with Very UK.

She said of the range: "I love wearing my exercise clothes and can wear them all day. When I first went to LA a few years ago, I saw everyone wearing Athleisure to meet for coffee and go shopping, and I loved the look.

"I like variety in my workout clothes and this collection includes a range of bright colours and exciting prints which give it more of a fashion feel compared with a straight sports range."