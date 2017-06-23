In real life, she might be the demure actress and girlfriend of Prince Harry, but on-screen Meghan Markle brings to life the feisty paralegal Rachel Zane on her hit legal drama, Suits.

Most recently, the actress set pulses racing as she filmed a steamy love scene with her co-star Patrick J Adams.

A bunch of images surfaced online revealing the sexy romps between the two. The 35-year-old TV actor – who plays her on-screen lover Mike Ross – has his arms wrapped around her while Markle could be seen gyrating and kissing in a state of undress for the scene.

But the sensuous bedroom shots are no reason to send tongues wagging, especially since Markle's co-star recently admitted that he considers her as a sister in real life. In fact, opening up about filming the intimate moment with the Suits actress, Adams insisted that they were rather "hilarious".

"Meghan and I are like brother and sister at this point, so a scene like that is basically just hilarious for us to shoot, but also really fun, because for these characters this is a big moment," the Canadian actor revealed.

"I do remember feeling like it felt a lot more intimate than the stuff that we normally get to do. Anytime the show takes little risks like that, I think it's a big win," he added.

Adams, who has been working with Markle since the very first season of the USA Network series, has been quite supportive of his co-star and is even thrilled about her blossoming romance with the royal.

"Meghan and I have been such good friends for years now and to see her so happy is great. She's super excited," he had told Entertainment Tonight gushing about the royal romance. Although the duo seem to be keeping their lives off camera private, Adams couldn't be any happier for the actress.

"I'm super happy for her and she's been such a pro in this season and it's going so well," the Suits actor said of Markle. "I'm very, very happy for her".