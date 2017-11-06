Game of Thrones fans were in for a treat after their favourite Khaleesi shared an Instagram post. On Sunday, 5 November, Emilia Clarke reunited with Jason Momoa and shared their photo where the duo looks overjoyed after the reunion.

"When life is so good that your sun and stars is in your city...you loose your eyes and gain 5 grins (and gins) where until now they'd only been one. (*grins- there's always more gins) @prideofgypsies YOU ALWAYS MOTHER OF DRAGONS MAIN MAN," Clarke captioned the image and hinted that they are celebrating the event moment while being a little tipsy.

Momoa played Khal, the husband of Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, in the first season. However, his character died at the end of season one (Dany tearfully smothered him to death to set him free). The Hawaiian actor's flawless performance made a deep impact in fans' heart and even after 7 seasons, he still remains a major part of their Game of Thrones fantasy world.

The Aquaman actor was equally elated to meet his on-screen wife and shared another post on the image sharing website. "Crazy mad insane LOVE for this queen it's truly like bubbles of giggles are in our bellies when we are together. It's a shame we don't get to see each other as much as we would like but when we do I feel like a fucking KHAL love u @emilia_clarke always forever," he adorably captioned their photo.

Their rare meeting, however, sparked hope among fans who started questioning his appearance in the eighth and final season of the HBO blockbuster. "Is he gonna be in the next season," asked one intrigued fan. "Oh please make a return to GOT. We miss you hunk," added another.

"This made my day! Bring back the Khal and Khaleesi," said a third one while demanding HBO to get the dead man back to life with some "red witch" magic. Loyal viewers of the fantasy blockbuster were happy to see Momoa and Clarke together and the picture of the duo has since received more than two million likes.

Known for her witty hashtags, the GoT actress poked fun at her character's incest love interest Jon Snow, the real heir of the House Targaryen, her nephew and the King of the North. The 31-year-old actress warned Kit Harington's character and said: "Look out Jon Snow, Drogo's got your number."

Momoa recently married his longtime partner Lisa Bonet in an intimate ceremony.