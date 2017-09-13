Kylie Jenner has left her social media users stunned by sharing a steamy video on her Instagram account. The Life Of Kylie star is seen wearing pink lingerie and posing alongside flamingos as loud music plays in the red background.

In the second shot, Kylie sports shorter blonde hair and flashes a lot of cleavage in a tiny yellow bikini while posing for the cameras. Showing off her figure, the 20-year-old entrepreneur posed in the lace lingerie set, adding crystal-covered sleeves in another shot.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder dons a short blonde wig as well as a longer wavy one, adding a tiara, and is seen talking on a rather bizarre-looking lip-shaped telephone.

Needless to say, the steamy video is a huge hit as the post has already garnered a whopping 3,500,056 views.

Some fans loved Jenner's style and called her a "treasure", saying, "You are much more beautiful treasure, I so hope so!" while another confused user asked, "What is this?"

A critical follower also said that the video "looks like porn".

"She's so useless," wrote another Instagram user. Talking about her lingerie promo, a user sarcastically noted, "Let me guess... she's releasing a lingerie line," while another replied, "I'm gonna want to buy it."

Previously, Jenner admitted to getting a lip job done in the latest 10th September episode of her E! series, Life Of Kylie.

"I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, 'I didn't think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips,'" she revealed in the show.

The reality star said that she took the critique seriously and ended up getting lip fillers. "I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that, I don't know, it just really affected me. I just didn't feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips.

"I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. And then, finally, I was like this lip liner isn't doing it. [I] ended up getting my lips done," Jenner admitted.