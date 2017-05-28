Musicians Lorde and Emeli Sande broke down in tears as they paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Hull on Saturday (27 May) night.

Suicide bomber Salem Abedi carried out the deadly terror attack that killed 22 people and left 59 others injured at Ariana Grande's concert last Monday.

According to The Daily Star, 20-year-old Lorde, whose real name is Ella O'Connor, was in tears as she told the crowd, "All my thoughts and all my heart goes to Manchester this weekend and I hope you're ok."

"It's so hard for all us musicians because we want music to be beautiful, for it to be an escape from your lives," she said. "I know you've seen a terrible thing but life goes on."

Emeli also was left in tears as she dedicated her performance to those who lost their lives in the horrific attack.

A minute's silence was observed in memory of the victims earlier in the night. Radio 1 host Nick Grimshaw, who led the crowd in paying tributes to the victims at the beginning of the concert, delivered a heartfelt message to the thousands of attendees.

"Obviously, like you guys, all of us at Radio 1 have been thinking about Manchester all week," the Manchester-born star said.

"We've been completely heartbroken and we thought it might be nice if we could take a minute's silence for everyone who lost their lives in Manchester on Monday. After that, we're gonna make as much noise as we can - as a community of music lovers."