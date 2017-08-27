Two lorry drivers involved in the M1 crash in which eight people died have been charged in connection with the fatal collision.

The six men and two women who were killed were all travelling in a minibus when they were in collision with two lorries at Newport Pagnell close to Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police said Ryszard Masierak, aged 31, of Evesham, Worcestershire, was charged with eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving, four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and eight counts of causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed limit.

He was remanded in custody to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on Monday 28 August.

David Wagstaff, 53, from Stoke-on-Trent, has been charged with eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving and four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was bailed to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court on Monday 11 September.

The charges are in connection with a collision shortly before 3.15am on Saturday 26 August. Four people who were injured and taken to hospital remain in serious condition.