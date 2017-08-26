US President Donald Trump claimed that few administrations have accomplished more than his in just seven months. Twitter immediately slammed him over the "insane" claim and described him as a "delusional egomaniac".

In a tweet on Friday (25 August) morning, Trump proudly wrote: "Few, if any, Administrations have done more in just 7 months than the Trump A. Bills passed, regulations killed, border, military, ISIS, SC."

The tweet, ironically, came just minutes after he slammed Senate Republicans for not being able to pass more bills and urged them to get rid of the legislative filibuster.

"If Senate Republicans don't get rid of the Filibuster Rule and go to a 51% majority, few bills will be passed. 8 Dems control the Senate!" Trump tweeted.

Social media users mercilessly mocked Trump over his claim saying: "You've failed to do anything except divide."

"You are the biggest joke in American history," one Twitter user wrote. "This tweet shows just how out of touch with America you really are. Mr 32%!"

Another person tweeted: "The only thing you have done more of is spending Secret Service Budget and golfing, you butt-munch a**hole."

Some people fiercely criticised him for tweeting about himself before the powerful Hurricane Harvey was set to make landfall in Texas.

"Major disaster about to hit Texas and you're blowing smoke up your own ar*e. You're shameful," one person tweeted.