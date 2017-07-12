Lottie Moss is happily following in her big supermodel sister Kate's footsteps if her increasingly mischievous personality is anything to go by.

The 19-year-old 5'6 Storm model posted a very cheeky Instagram snap from her holiday in Ibiza, which showcased a new tattoo on her bottom.

With her back turned to the camera, the blonde star ran fingers through her long wavy hair and showed off her trim waist by just wearing a bikini.

The tattoo, on the right side of her buttocks, reads: "Not yours" – perhaps a message to her on/off Made in Chelsea star boyfriend Alex Mytton.

The picture is one of her most popular to date, garnering 7,167 likes in less than a day.

Moss – who counts Sofia Richie and Lily Aldridge among her showbiz pals – captioned the seductive shot: "Never was."

The steamy snap was met with a number of comments from her 158K followers, with one person writing: "that tattoo ... I want it !!!"

Another follower commented: "So beautiful" while someone else called her a "Badass" for getting the ink.

Moss has endured a tumultuous romance with TV star Mytton, so the tat could have more meaning than meets the eye. The pair have been dating since last summer and were rumoured to have broken up earlier this year following footage of the pair arguing over Mytton's "drunken behaviour", which led Moss to shouting: "I'm done!"

They were later seen holidaying together in June, though they have not been pictured together in recent weeks.