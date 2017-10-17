Ever since Louise Redknapp called time on her marriage with football-star husband Jamie, there has speculation about what drove a wedge between the happy couple. Tabloid reports have put model Daisy Lowe — Louise's pal from Strictly Come Dancing — at the centre of the debate.

Unfazed, the 28-year-old model freely spoke about her close relationship with Louise after it recently emerged that the former Eternal singer's split was provoked by the realisation that she can't return to the "Stepford Wife" life.

"I don't use best friend often especially with someone I've only known for a year but Louise Redknapp completely changed my life and the two of us became these kind of wonderful confidence boosters for one another," Lowe gushed on her Femme podcast.

The ladies, who met during their Strictly stint in 2016, have remained close friends since then and Louise recently revealed how her pal boosted her confidence, telling her she was still sexy.

"We're like each other's cheerleaders," the daughter of English rocker Gavin Rossdale said about her friendship with Louise.

"I would never in a million years have the confidence to set up my own business, my own company, my own podcast if it wasn't for the incredible nurture of one of my best friends (Louise)," she added.

With her newfound passion in cabaret, her music career and responsibilities as a mother-of-two, Louise definitely has a lot on her plate and it might be a while before she supports her pal on her podcast.

Speaking of a prospective appearance by the R&B singer in future, however, Lowe added of Louise, "She so kindly and considerately said: 'Please my love go and enjoy and when I'm ready I'll come on. I've got shivers thinking about it.'"

This comes after the estranged wife of sports pundit Jamie opened up about marital woes in the days following her split. As she slowly traces her way back into the limelight, Louise has been honest about the role played by Lowe.

"Daisy loves other women and she's all about body confidence. She completely believes in following your passion and fulfilling yourself as a woman, which I find really inspiring.

"It has made me realise how controlled I've been about the way I thought about myself for so long. The thing was I was always overly cautious of being judged," the songstress told The Telegraph.