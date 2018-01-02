Louise Redknapp finally feels able to show off her ring-free left hand in public following her "quickie divorce" on 29 December.

The 43-year-old singer shared a clip from the YouTube channel of her fashion blog A Style Album to her 481K Instagram followers, with her left hand missing the wedding ring she wore for 19 years while married to footballer Jamie Redknapp.

The former Strictly star parades in a series of chic outfits in the short video alongside her fashion friend Emma Rose, who is co-founder of the site.

She captioned the post: "We've just launched A Style Album's You Tube Channel click the link in my bio to watch our first video & subscribe! @astylealbum @emmarosestyle#LouandEm #FashionBlog #StyleBlog".

Her fans were excited by the new venture, with one person commenting: "Totally still my celebrity crush . I have no shame of it".

While someone else said: "Just watched it, loved it. X" as a third added: "Love it! Good on you Louise".

Before the divorce, Redknapp kept her left hand hidden in photos and when she was spotted out and about in public. The couple were granted their divorce in less than half a minute at the London's Family Court following their separation back in April.

They confirmed their split in October after living in separate homes, with the feeling that Louise – who shares two sons with Jamie – had grown tired of family life following her stint on BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing in 2016.

Judge Ian Mulkis drew the 19-year marriage to a close at a hearing in the Central Family Court in London. Neither Louise nor Jamie were present.

Louise made no secret of wanting to relaunch her showbiz career after her marriage fell victim to the Strictly curse in 2017.

She previously said: "I became a sort of Stepford Wife, wanting to be perfect at it. When I agreed to do Strictly that I realised I couldn't go back to that. I wanted to perform. I felt physically sick at the idea I'd never have that buzz again."