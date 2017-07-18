Tensions are mounting between Louise Redknapp and her in-laws following the collapse of her 19-year marriage. The Sun reports that Jamie Redknapp's parents Harry and Sandra not pleased with the former singer's new partying lifestyle and have voiced concerns that she may be having a mid-life crisis.

Earlier in July news broke that the celebrity couple were now living separate lives, with an insider claiming that her stint on BBC talent show Strictly Come Dancing and her 'inseparable' bond with 28-year-old party girl Daisy Lowe was the root of her marital woes. The source claimed: "She had spent over a decade successfully raising their children and being a doting wife. But in the end it didn't fulfill her."

Now it has emerged that Redknapp has locked horns with her relatives who are not impressed with her decision to socialise with people 'half her age' as she works on reviving her career.

Fans may recall that Redknapp rose to fame as one-quarter of English R&B girl group Eternal but sacrificed her career to raise the couple's two boys.

Insiders claim that her revived party life now means that the couple's two sons are often left in the care of Redknapps' mother Lynne.

"She seems to be in the middle of a mid-life crisis, turning her back on many of the mutual friends she's shared with Jamie to go out with people half her age. They've been sad to see her partying hard with her new group of friends while Jamie has been filming A League of Their Own."

They also tell friends that she has been distant and she hasn't been to see them since a staged photo op at Sandra's birthday in May, days after it was first reported that the couple's marriage was on the rocks.

"Louise has changed a lot. They are all so close as a family, but she hasn't visited Harry and Sandra since the party," another source said. "She'd been advised to post Instagram photos from the event by her management to set off concerns about the marriage raised by The Sun's story. It was all about protecting the 'Redknapp brand.'"

Meanwhile, Redknapp refused to let the marital strife get the best of her as she let her hair down at the wedding of Strictly Come Dancing pros Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara this past weekend. An insider claimed that she spent the most of her night with new BFF Lowe.

"It's like Louise is rebelling against all the rules. With Jamie, her life had to revolve around his football schedule and it was always about him," a guest told the Mail. "Now it's like she thrown away the rule book, she can do what she wants! She loves her new life."