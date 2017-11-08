It's been four months since former Eternal singer Louise Redknapp split from football star Jamie and, according to rumours, the songstress is already regretting her decision. Not just that, the English stunner is also said to be determined to reconcile with her estranged husband, as per reports.

This comes after Louise recently admitted to living apart from the retired footballer, opening up about her life as a "Stepford Wife" before joining British reality show Strictly Come Dancing. Although the 43-year-old singer was candid about her marital woes, she had good words to share about Jamie.

And it appears that all might not be over between the pair yet. Dishing on the aftermath, insiders have claimed to Now magazine that the mother-of-two is "seriously" hesitant about her decision to call it quits.

"Louise has started to wobble and really misses Jamie and her family," sources told the magazine, as reported by The Sun.

"It's all been a hard call for her and there have been times when she's felt stronger and times she's felt weaker about being apart from Jamie, and now she's seriously wavering on her decision," as per the magazine's sources.

Jamie and Louise's split became public news in July.

And the former R&B girl band member made no secret of how starring in Strictly impacted her life and decisions.

Acknowledging her Strictly pal Daisy Lowe's contribution in boosting her confidence, Louise had said, "She kept on at me to wear something sexy and by week three, I was in a leotard and tights, not feeling self-conscious at all."

She went on to add, "I could feel myself changing week by week. Sometimes I felt like crying because deep down inside me this voice was screaming 'This is what I have been missing!'"

Having given up her showbiz career to raise her sons, Charley, 13, and Beau Henry, 8, Louise even felt that taking part in Strictly Come Dancing was "the first selfish thing I have done since my kids were born".

"I wanted to sing, I wanted to perform. I wanted to go back on a stage in front of an audience," she had said in an interview with The Telegraph.