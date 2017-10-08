Months after news broke about celebrity pair Jamie and Lousie Redknapp's split, the former Eternal star has opened up about her marital woes. Not only did the stunning songstress admit to living apart from her football star husband at the moment, but also candidly discussed her life before Strictly Come Dancing as she confessed to feeling like a "Stepford Wife".

"I didn't want to continue running around after everyone else, and occasionally promoting a yogurt or doing a little TV presenting job," the English singer told The Telegraph, talking about her days post-fame as a pop star.

"I actually felt physically sick at the idea that I'd never have that buzz again, that fulfilment I get from performing. And that is when the s**t hit the fan. No one could understand why it was so desperately important to me," explained Louise, who shot back to limelight again with her stint in the reality show, Strictly Come Dancing in 2016.

In the candid tell-all, the R&B girl-band member also opened up about her estranged husband's career, when he made a switch from sports to entertainment – he served as a presenter on Sky Sports. She admitted to struggling with Jamie's newfound fame on TV.

"Standing by and watching Jamie become this entertainment star was pretty hard," she explained. "I was proud of him, but there was part of me thinking, "that's my world". I could see the excitement he got out of it and I knew how that felt. But it wasn't me feeling it anymore."

And yet as the better half of the former England ace spends time apart from her husband, trying to follow her passion – Louise stars as the Sally Bowles in a production of Cabaret – she reiterates that she still loves Jamie.

"He's an amazing man and we've had 20 good years together," she said about her husband adding, "I know he's trying to understand that I do need to do this. People might look at me and think I've got everything, but a sweeping staircase and designer handbag doesn't really do it for me."

"I have no idea what is going to happen, all I know is that I fought for this, it's taken everything, but this is something I need to do – for me."