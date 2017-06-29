Love Island couples like Marcel and Gabby and Jonny and Tyla will be put to the test thanks to a major plot twist.

As part of a huge shake-up, host Caroline Flack will introduce 11 new contestants who will join the ITV2 series on 29 June. It is said that producers are separating the boys and girls into separate villas meaning it could be the end of the road for current power couples.

Hours before viewers watch the fresh drama unfold, the new hopefuls have been named as: Ellisha-Jade, Chyna, Danielle, Shannen and Amelia, Steve, Alex, Craig, Nathan and Marino. Their fellow newbie Rob Lipsett may already be a familiar face to some as the Dublin-native is a well-known fitness YouTube star.

Teasing the explosive twist, a source said: "Things are already a bit complicated in the villa. But this latest twist is going to ramp things up a gear. With relationships forming, fizzling out and floundering, bosses thought it was about time they gave some of the current housemates a bit of a nudge – and pull the carpet out from others. You don't need to be a psychologist to see that a lot of those pairings aren't out of choice."

The news will particularly come as a blow for lovebirds Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen who have only just become the island's first official boyfriend and girlfriend. Also set for disappointment will be Jonny Mitchell, who controversially shared a kiss with Tyla Carr just moments after cooling his on-off relationship with Camilla Thurlow. Viewers sympathised with Camilla, who was seen crying as Jonny cemented his new romance.

Reacting to Jonny's insensitive actions, one viewer tweeted: "Not just Camilla has been dumped tonight but the whole of the U.K," while another added: "I'm so angry at Jonny I'm too into this show lol camilla you do not deserve this." One other chimed in: "Jonny should of been honest from the beginning instead of playing Camilla. There's a way to do thing and it isn't like that."

However, the arrival of the new contestants should be a relief for Montana Brown, who has been unlucky in love so far. The Bournemouth University student was heartbroken when her partner Simon Searles revealed he was more attracted to Amber Davies, saying he would "rip [her] clothes off". Later during the recoupling, Simon chose Tyla but he was soon booted off the island following a public vote.

Watch the moment Jonny breaks Camilla's heart on Love Island: