She was left mortified after her villa beau Chris Hughes ditched her for fellow blonde Olivia Attwood, but was that karma coming around to bite Chloe Crowhurst on the derriere as she was reportedly in a relationship when she signed up for ITV2 show Love Island?

The 22-year-old from Essex, who works as an executive assistant, has been criticised for her "fake" looks by both Love Island housemates and viewers, with Tyne-Lexy Clarson stating that "everything" about her was fake including her nose, lips, lashes and cheeks.

Though she and Chris appeared to have gotten off to a good start with the pair coupling up on his first day, he has since admitted to not fancying Chloe "at all" and that she is "not my type of girl".

But perhaps the blue-eyed playboy would be swayed by Chloe's natural appearance?

Chloe caused controversy ahead of her appearance on the dating show since she was allegedly going out with Towie star Jon Clark at the time of signing up, leaving him "horrified".

Jon hit out at Chloe again recently by sharing a Whatsapp conversation to Instagram that he believes proves that she spent the night with him before flying to Mallorca to film the new Love Island series.

He told his followers: "After the stories I have read what chloe has said abwt is not being in a relationship for 3 months I had to post these message to show people im not lying... this isn't a publicity stunt.

"I'm hurt and feel betrayed!! This proves she was at my boxing match 2 weeks ago these messages where sent! And another proves she stayed at mine night before flying!! To @loveisland can see the dates on whatsapp!

I just want people to know who she really is! Liar!! Who does that to another human being! I couldn't do it! (sic)."

