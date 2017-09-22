They had the most tempestuous relationship out of all the couples on this year's Love Island, and now Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes are said to be going through a very rough patch after an explosive row.

The fiery couple are reported to have had an argument over blue-eyed boy Hughes getting too much female attention as he performed his debut single Little Bit Leave It with Kem Cetinay at Ministry of Sound in central London on Thursday night (21 September).

Attwood saw the green-eyed monster after it kicked off with her boyfriend of two months as he took pictures and chatted to fans, reports The Sun.

Looking stylish in a nude cami top and white textured trousers, the 26-year-old model looked like she had nothing to be insecure about, but stormed off and left in a cab, wiping away tears as she stared at her phone.

Hughes is said to have left the nightclub half an hour later and posed for pictures with fans while drinking from a bottle of beer.

He was apparently asked by fans why Attwood was not by his side, but ignored the question and proceeded to spend time taking selfies.

Attwood later tweeted "and sometimes you can do everything in your power to make something work, and it's still not enough", hinting that she'd called it a day with Hughes.

The leggy model was renowned for her sometimes erratic behaviour, saying to Hughes at one point in the show "shall we just sack it off then?" which reduced him to tears.

The turbulent couple were getting on earlier in the evening as they were joined by the likes of fellow ex-Islanders Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay – who looked more loved up than ever.

Attwood's and Hughes' fans have already begun speculating about the demise of their romance, with one person commenting on the model's latest Instagram snap: "Hope Chris isn't letting fame go to his head. Liv looks gutted in today's paper".

Another said: "Are you and Chris ok has something happened?"

IBTimes UK has reached out to Attwood and Hughes' reps for comment.