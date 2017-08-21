Love Island stars Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay had their dreams come true at V Festival 2017. The ITV2 reality stars could not believe their luck after meeting their music idol, Stormzy, backstage at the music event at Weston Park, Chelmsford on 20 August.

After spending weeks on Love Island declaring admiration for the Big For Your Boots rapper, Chris, 24, and Kem, 21, were finally able to showcase their own rapping skills in front of their favourite MC. Thrilled to finally make acquaintances with each other, Kem, Chris and Stormzy were seen hugging, laughing and chatting away with their respective girlfriends, Amber Davies, Olivia Attwood and TV presenter Maya Jama.

Prior to their anticipated meeting, Stormzy, 24, had given the dynamic duo a shout-out on stage, telling the audience: "I have had a lot of tweets about two people and whether they are going to join me on stage. They are not on the stage but they are right there, my brothers Kem and Chris. It's going to pop off later."

In one Instagram photo, Kem stated there was "no caption needed" letting the magnitude of the image to speak for itself. In one Instagram story video, Kem and Chris are seen rapping a verse from their own rap song, Little Bit Leave It, before showing off their rapping skills to grime stars Yungen and Krept from Krept & Konan.

Kem and Chris "lost their heads" in the Love Island villa when they spoke to Stormzy via video call in July. During their brief chat, Stormzy shared some advice for the budding musicians, stating: "So I've got to give you lot some advice for the talent show. Boys, you lot can't have your phones in your hand. You lot have just got to get out there and kill it. That's it, that's all I can say."

Speculation has since been rife that Stormzy will enlist Chris and Kem for his next collaboration or that he will make a guest appearance on Little Bit Leave It, which is rumoured for an October release. The Shut Up rapper only fuelled the hopes for a joint song when he promised to meet with the pair once he returned from tour in Australia.

Sources now claim that record labels are keen to sign Chris and Kem for a song deal following their popularity on Love Island. One insider told The Sun: "Top record companies have approached Kem and Chris as a duo and there are big offers on the table. They will be releasing a single. Fans have fallen in love with them on the show and the boys want to make the most of their musical talents."