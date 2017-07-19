The relationships – some of which seemed so solid – were rocked on Love Island last night (18 July) thanks to a good old Jeremy Kyle-style lie detector test.

We found out that Camilla Thurlow doesn't believe she is "compatible" with Calvin Klein model Jamie Jewitt because she doesn't feel good enough for him, Olivia Attwood does indeed love Chris Hughes, and Amber Davies sees a future with Kem Cetinay. It's like one big fairy tale.

But the most shocking revelation was that Gabby Allen doesn't love boyfriend Marcel Somerville. She also doesn't want to have sex with him and doesn't believe he is 'The One' – if the lie detector is to be trusted.

After her answers were revealed, the whole villa was gobsmacked and came to a standstill as poor Marcel had to face up to the truth. The news came at a bad time since Gabby was accused of being "fake" in a viewer's Tweet during a challenge the day before.

Despite telling Marcel that she did indeed love him at the end of the episode – with the help of the girls lying on the ground in an 'I love you' sign – viewers couldn't quite believe what they'd seen.

Love Island fans subsequently flooded Twitter with hilarious memes as many had long-predicted that personal trainer Gabby, 25, had been faking her romance with the 31-year-old singer.

One person tweeted: "can someone PLEASE tell me why it matters if gabby was planning to tell marcel she loved him before the test? she still FAILED ".

A second added: "CALLED IT AGES AGO.... Gabby just isn't that into him".

A third said: "Gabby a don't mean 2 alarm u but that lie detector has just cost you 50k lol".

Most importantly, the memes circulating Twitter were even more hilarious. Check out a few below.

Love Island continues tonight (19 July) at 9pm on ITV2.