Ariana Grande has pretty much broken the internet (or just Instagram) with her epic Halloween pictures with boyfriend Mac Miller.

The 24-year-old pop sensation and her beau smashed it in terms of couple costumes by dressing up as Katinka and Mugatu from Zoolander. The stylish villains are played by Milla Jovovich and Will Ferrellin the 2001 hit comedy and again in the 2016 sequel,.

Though butter wouldn't melt in her mouth, Grande looked every inch the baddie as she stunned in a feathered red corset top and choker necklace while holding a fake puppy in one snap. Her rapper boyfriend Miller, 25, donned Mugatu's crazy blonde hair and bejewelled sunglasses, along with a tassel-covered coat.

Grande's make-up was particularly striking as she wore bright red eyeshadow and lipstick with a glowy complexion, and suited the raven bob haircut more than fans may have expected.

She captioned one funny clip of her outfit: "I do not like snoopy reporter with lack of fashion sense...... not one little bit" which has been viewed over 4.2m times in 10 hours.

Fans were quick to comment on the Instagram posts, with one person telling her: "Woah this is the most dope costume i have seen so far".

Another raved: "Halloween queen" while a third added: "this is the best thing i've ever seen".

Like many celebrities this year (Kim Kardashian ahem ahem), this wasn't Grande's first Halloween costume of 2017. The One More Time hitmaker wowed her 115m Instagram followers as Bette Davis in a Feud-inspired shoot with a friend.

She also took a selfie with a blonde wig which wasn't scary but she captioned it with a bat, so we're counting it as a Halloween costume...