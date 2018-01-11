Lucas Moura is reportedly "angry" with the €40m (£35m, $48m) price tag Paris Saint-Germain have placed on him this month and will plead with them to cut it in half so he can complete his move to Manchester United.

Moura, 25, has been told his can leave the Ligue 1 giants this month with United interested in taking him on loan for the rest of 2017-18 season. The Brazil international has already rejected offers from other clubs and only has eyes for a move to Old Trafford, but PSG's determination to offload him on a permanent basis has so far prevented a deal from being struck.

After a lavish summer of spending that saw the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, PSG face the possibility of Uefa sanctions unless the club raise €75m before the end of the season. Le Parisien report they are holding firm on their €40m valuation of Moura to help reach that target, despite the fact he has failed to start a single league match this term and has entered the final 18 months of his contract in the French capital.

UOL Esporte now report Moura feels inhibited by the exorbitant valuation placed upon him and feels PSG's stance could wreck his move to Manchester. The former Sao Paulo sensation wants his club to drop their asking price to €20m, hopeful that will tempt United into agreeing to a permanent deal. But the report adds PSG are willing to wait until the final days of the transfer window when they feel clubs will be more inclined to meet their demands.

Moura has already turned down a move to Claudio Ranieri's FC Nantes while Le Parisien claim he considers a move to any French club as a step backwards. His former club Sao Paulo have ended their own interest, convinced he is now only negotiating with United, while UOL add Arsenal briefly considered a move, although no official offer ever materialised.

Having failed to make a single appearance in the Champions League and been given just 71 minutes of playing time in Ligue 1 matches, UOL report Moura's patience with PSG has now run out. The Brazilian remained at PSG last summer, hopeful his relationship with fellow Brazil international Neymar could improve his prospects at the club, something that has never threatened to materialise.

He was also happy to remain in the French capital for the first-half of the season while his wife Larissa Saad was pregnant, but after the couple celebrated the birth of their first child in November they are now said to like the idea of moving to England.

With PSG seemingly ready to wait for an offer that meets their demands, however, the saga could now rumble on for rest of the winter window.