Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez has handed Zinedine Zidane an injury boost by returning to training ahead the second leg of the Copa del Rey last 16 match with Sevilla on Thursday (12 January). However, Isco and James Rodriguez failed to take part in the workout as Los Blancos continue the preparations for a crucial week that features two consecutive trips to Andalucia.

The Champions League winners are the big favourites to go through the quarter-final of the Copa del Re, having won the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu 3-0.

But Real Madrid will have a more difficult second trip to Sevilla on Sunday in a game that could be decisive for in deciding who wins La Liga this year. The Andalucians currently sit second in the table, one point ahead of Barcelona and four behind Los Blancos – who still have one game in hand.

Zidane kicked off the week with good news after captain Sergio Ramos overcame his recurrent muscular problems and returned to training.

Real Madrid have now revealed a fresh boost for Zidane after Vazquez followed in the Tuesday's workout. The Spaniard is yet to play a game in 2017 but could be ready to return to action to help his side extend their impressive 39-game unbeaten run.

"The week of training continues at Real Madrid City. After posing with the prizes won at the FIFA gala, the squad completed the second session ahead of the game against Sevilla, corresponding to the second-leg of the round of 16 cup match. The main news was that of Lucas Vázquez rejoining the group," the club confirmed.

However, the club added that Isco and James didn't train after on Monday, as Marca reported the Spaniard is set to miss the Thursday encounter due to an injury. Meanwhile, Mateo Kovacic, Pepe and Gareth Bale continue their respective recovery processes.

"Kovacic continued with his specific training out on the pitch. Zidane called upon Tejero and [his son] Enzo for a training session that saw Los Blancos complete different exercises with the ball, performed at a high intensity, as well as playing several games in reduced spaces. James and Isco worked inside the facility, while Bale and Pepe continue their respective recovery processes," Real Madrid confirmed.