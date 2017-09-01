When she isn't grabbing eyeballs with her steamy make-out session on NYC streets, Kristen Stewart's supermodel girlfriend Stella Maxwell is busy keeping fans on their toes. Most recently, the Victoria's Secret model went completely topless, setting pulses racing with her new Instagram upload.

The Belgian model shared a sexy boomerang with her fans on Thursday (31 August) showing off her flawless looks as she cuddled with her pooch minus a shirt. Alongside the snap, Maxwell simply wrote, "Our mornings."

Snuggling with her cute pet – Trip, whom Stewart and the model adopted earlier in July, Maxwell flaunted a dewy makeup free look, possibly fresh from the bed. And unsurprisingly, the snap has stirred quite a frenzy, as soon as it hit social media.

"I haven't looked at Stella Maxwell well until now. She is beautiful," a fan commented, echoing the general feeling of most of the viewers. Having garnered over 147,000 views in less than 24 hours, the boomerang also sparked interesting fan reactions.

It looks like some fans, in particular, were jealous of Maxwell's adorable pet, who got to snuggle-up with the brunette beauty.

"Luckiest dog in the world," wrote one user, a second added, "Luckiest dog alive!" while a third piped in saying, "So jealous of Trip."

Apart from her steamy social media posts, the catwalk queen has also been making headlines with her hot romance with the Twilight actress. The couple was most recently spotted outside a bar in the Big Apple on Wednesday night (30 August), engaging in a steamy session of kissing while being surrounded by their friends.

So far things are looking pretty exciting for Maxwell, both on the personal and professional front. The lingerie model will soon be joining a line-up of 57 catwalk queens for the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China, in December.