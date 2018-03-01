Naomi Campbell has confirmed her hot romance with grime star Skepta in a topless racy cover for GQ magazine.

The 47-year-old British supermodel flaunts her blossoming relationship with the Shutdown maker in the sizzling cover shoot for the men's publication, sending fans wild.

The love birds go topless in the steamy shot, with the 35-year-old rapper's copious tattoos on show as he wears chunky silver jewellery and nuzzles into Campbell's face.

The runway icon is seen throwing her head back in laughter as she protects her modesty with Skepta's bare torso, only wearing delicate necklaces and a flawless makeup look complete with fluttery fake lashes.

The photograph was taken by An Le and the cover line simply reads: "Race, Sex, Love & Power. When Naomi met Skepta."

Campbell proudly shared the shot to her 4.8m Instagram followers with the caption: " @britishgq out March 8th @skeptagram @dylanjonesgq@anlestudio @lejenke @adam.wolfgang@romorganhairstudio."

Her loyal fans have praised the singer's new love, with one person writing: "Omg since I Love you so much Ms. Campbell I approve of this union. He is too fine. You are sooo lucky girl."

While someone else said: "First Black Panther, now this royaltyyyyy I am crying."

A third added: "Next level superpowers here!!! "

As another excited fan said: "❤️GREATNESS and a GODDESS❤️"

Speculation about the couple's romance emerged after they partied together at Paris Fashion Week in January. Skepta shared a snap of the pair together on Twitter back in October alongside a love heart emoji, but no one suspected a relationship.

A source told The Sun: "Naomi and Skepta have been meeting up for a string of secret dates.

"They are both very creative which is why they have hit it off with each other. Things are going well but they are taking it very slowly."

The rapper previously spoke about Campbell in June, stating: "Naomi Campbell is my favourite cover girl. She broke down boundaries by doing those early Vogue covers."

While Campbell's previous partners have included multimillionaire tobacco boss Louis C Camilleri and former fiancés Adam Clayton of U2 and Formula One ace Flavio Briatore, Skepta's love life has been largely under wraps.