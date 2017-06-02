She has remained coy about her dating life since her highly-publicised split from Louis Smith in early 2016, but now former Towie favourite and fitness guru Lucy Mecklenburgh has moved on with a small screen star.

The 25-year-old television personality has reportedly hit it off with Coronation Street's very own Ryan Thomas, who has been playing Jason Grimshaw since 2000.

It looks as though the pair have gotten on so well that eagle-eyed followers discovered that Mecklenburgh has been staying in the same hotel room as the actor on a visit to Panama, America, sending social media into a frenzy.

Adding to the excitement, the fitness fanatic was nude in the snap posted to Instagram looking out of a hotel window which showcased her hourglass silhouette.

Fans quickly assumed that Thomas had taken the snap, with one follower writing: "well we all know who took that", as another put: "@ryanthomas84 You lucky guy. She's lovely. Don't dick her around x".

A third added: "Good photography skills @ryanthomas84" while someone else concluded: "Take it you're with @ryanthomas84 given he's in Panama also????"

What a view ðŸ’¦â˜•ï¸ #panama #bath #viewgoals #booty A post shared by Lucy Mecklenburgh (@lucymeck1) on Jun 1, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

Others praised the star's gym-honed physique, with another commenting: "Holy wow! Looking incredible from behind" as another said: "That's the hottest hourglass I've ever seen".

The new couple weren't afraid to confirm their romance, albeit unofficially, with both posting identical clips of their pancake and maple syrup breakfasts, which was no doubt part of a cheat day for health conscious Mecklenburgh. Thomas' Instagram stories showed him enjoying a very cosy and indulgent room service breakfast with a mystery hotel guest.

Sometimes it just has to be done!!!!! #foodporn #pancakes #maplesyrup A post shared by Lucy Mecklenburgh (@lucymeck1) on Jun 1, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

The pair were rumoured to have gotten close while filming for Bear Grylls' survival show for Channel 4, according to the Daily Star. They appear to be spending a lot of time together since touching down in Panama to train for the programme.

A source told the newspaper: "There's definitely a mutual attraction which is getting everyone excited. The crew are going to do everything they can to try to make it happen between them".

Mecklenburgh has been single since her split with Olympian gymnast Smith, and was previously engaged to her Towie co-star Mario Falcone. Thomas broke up with his girlfriend Lana Martin last September after struggling to make their long distance romance work.