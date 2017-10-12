Former Made in Chelsea star Lucy Watson has expressed her delight over Italian fashion brand Gucci pledging to go fur-free in 2018.

The 26-year-old model and animal activist wrote in an Instagram story: "Thank you so much Gucci for stopping the use of fur in your collections. The animals and I are forever grateful." She also linked to an article about the news.

Gucci's chief executive Marco Bizzarri told a London College of Fashion event that the move was part of a commitment towards "sustainability". They are set to implement the changes from the brand's spring/summer 2018 collection and plan to auction off all of its remaining fur items.

Bizzarri said: "Being socially responsible is one of Gucci's core values, and we will continue to strive to do better for the environment and animals."

He also claimed that the idea was in part thanks to the brand's new creative director, Alessandro Michele, who was appointed in 2015.

He added: "In selecting a new creative director, I wanted to find someone who shared a belief in the importance of the same values. I sensed that immediately on meeting Alessandro for the first time."

The former reality star – who has her own plant-based cookbook called Feed Me Vegan – later shared a smouldering bikini picture of herself glaring into the camera over her shoulder with the caption: "mood".

Watson, who works out in the gym several times a week and documents it on her Instagram stories, showed off the fruits of her labour in the revealing picture as she sported an off-shoulder printed two piece.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one person telling her: "Vegan women are so ❤️" as someone else said: "Plant strong ".

A third added: "Gorgeous ".

Watson has been particularly vocal about her vegan lifestyle, and has a T-shirt range with plant-based slogans along with her recipe tome Feed Me Vegan.

She previously told IBTimesUK: "I grew up on a working farm and have loved animals from the day I was born!

"As an animal lover I think of it as my duty to try and help save animals lives. The meat and dairy industries are very cruel to animals so turning vegan seemed like the obvious choice. I've never understood people that say they love animals but still eat them."