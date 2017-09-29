She posts countless Instagram stories of herself working out in the gym several times a week, so you can't blame Lucy Watson for wanting to show off the fruits of her labour.

The former Made in Chelsea star, who currently has a plant-based cookbook out called Feed Me Vegan, dropped jaws with her latest bikini photo from a holiday in Mykonos, Greece.

Watson showed off her enviably toned figure, crafted with resistance workouts and a vegan diet, in a high-rise black bikini as she posed in front of an idyllic ocean view by a pool.

Peering into the camera with her long hair flowing down her back, she captioned the shot: "friday got me like [emojis]".

The picture was met with adoring comments from her 1.4m followers, with one person writing: "Oh my god seriously.. stop being so gorgeous!!:D"

Another wrote: "Well that just brightened up my Friday afternoon."

A third added: "Lucy you look out of this world ! Awesome".

Since leaving E4 show Made in Chelsea in early 2016, Watson has gone on to become an animal rights activist and vegan cookbook author.

She previously told IBTimes UK in an exclusive interview: "As an animal lover I think of it as my duty to try and help save animals lives. The meat and dairy industries are very cruel to animals so turning vegan seemed like the obvious choice. I've never understood people that say they love animals but still eat them."

And even before she began her vigorous exercise regime, Watson claimed to have lost a stone in weight just by turning plant-based.

Recalling a typical day of eating, she said: "For breakfast I might have porridge with bananas or peanut butter on toast. For lunch I might have vegetables and rice with some tofu or seitan.

"Then for dinner I like vegan mac and cheese with vegetables or a vegan mushroom and "chicken" pie with gravy and boiled veggies," she added.