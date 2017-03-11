Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has warned his players they must come back down to Earth very quickly after Wednesday's stunning Champions League fightback against Paris-Saint Germain.

Enrique's side were hammered 4-0 in the first leg of the last 16 clash in Paris in February, their joint-heaviest defeat in European competition in the club's long 118-year history.

The Catalan giants pulled off the biggest comeback in Champions League history in Wednesday's return leg however, scoring three times in the final seven minutes of the match to win 6-1 on the night and 6-5 on aggregate.

That result dominated the agenda when Enrique addressed the press ahead of Sunday's La Liga clash with Deportivo, but the Barcelona manager insisted his players must move on and focus on what lies ahead.

When asked about the challenge of bringing his players down from the highs of Wednesday, Enrique replied: "It is definitely a handicap, a handicap we need to resolve. But I am faithful, about the wisdom and the experience of my players knowing that we still have the rest of the league to deal with and we still have to play a lot of games and we have to keep showing the level of football we can play."

Barcelona remain in the hunt for three trophies now but currently have just one player in Sergi Roberto as their option at right-back with Aleix Vidal ruled out for the rest of the season.

Barcelona are however allowed to make an emergency acquisition with Marca claiming that despite Enrique's departure at the end of the season, the club could still bring a player in after their Champions League campaign was kept alive.

The Barcelona boss confirmed on Saturday that is still an option, telling reporters: "We always look at possibilities of improving the squad."