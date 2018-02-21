Luis Ortiz has warned Deontay Wilder he sees through the WBC heavyweight champion's "noise" and has vowed to take his title when the two meet on 3 March.

Ortiz, 38, is seeking to inflict a first professional defeat on Wilder when the two meet at the Barclays Centre in New York City; a win that would propel him towards a unification bout with either Anthony Joshua or Joseph Parker.

Wilder is the strong favourite to defend his title, having promised to make "an example" out of the Cuban after Ortiz caused their fight to be postponed by four months when he tested positive for two banned substances last September.

While Ortiz – and to some extent, Parker – are seen by some as opponents who will be brushed out of the way to pave the way for showdown between Wilder and Joshua for all the belts later in the year, 'King Kong' is confident he will deliver a firm reality check to the American fighter.

"He [Wilder] doesn't intimidate me," Ortiz said, Bad Left Hook report. "His trash talk makes me laugh. It is just a lot of noise. I am hungry, I'm doing this for my family. He better take me seriously because he is going to find himself on the canvas before he knows it. I'm going to show the world who 'King Kong' is."

After dismantling Daniel Martz in December last year, Ortiz immediately challenged Wilder, who was on punditry duty that night, urging him to get inside the ring and agree to another fight. Wilder eventually got into the ring and accepted the challenge after the Cuban's taunts.

Ortiz admits that sort of approach wouldn't be his usual tactic in securing a fight, but admits it was a case of needs must with Wilder involved.

"Someone told me Wilder was in the crowd. I smiled, I was glad to see him. I knew what he wanted. I am not the kind that likes to trash talk, but I've had it with this guy. He talks too much. He has a big mouth. He has insulted me and has said too many dumb things. So when I saw him ringside I told him to get inside the ring and to tell the world once and for all that he was going to fight me. He says he wants to fight the top fighters; I'm a top fighter."