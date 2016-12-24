Liverpool should attempt to re-sign Luis Suarez during the January transfer window, former Reds forward John Aldridge has boldly suggested. The Uruguay international has developed into one of the world's leading strikers since leaving Anfield in 2014, yet remains a firm favourite around Merseyside.

Prior to signing a new contract in December, Suarez admitted he would only return to the Premier League if the 19-time domestic champions were interested in a deal.

During three years at the club he scored 83 goals in 133 matches and despite a string of off-the-field controversies he would be welcomed back with open arms should he decided to return. In the 2013-14 term he netted a record-equalling 31 times as the club went within touching distance of a first league title since 1990.

Since signing for Barcelona, Suarez has won every major trophy available including the La Liga title the Copa del Rey, the Champions League and the Fifa Club World Cup, scoring 99 goals in 117 appearances in the process. Aldridge therefore would not hesitate re-signing Ballon d'Or nominee if Liverpool have the opportunity.

"The squad is quite good to be honest because we're not in Europe," Aldridge told 888Sport.com. "Coutinho is coming back soon and Matip and Gomez too. Plus, the young lads have plenty of potential. The manager will know if he needs to buy one but if the right man isn't available he'll play the kids. Money is available but he won't go out and buy for the sake of it. Personally I'd go and get Suarez."

Despite being the Premier league's highest scorers, Liverpool have been undone by a succession of defensive issues. Goalkeepers Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius have been rotated for much of the campaign, while Dejan Lovren, Ragnar Klavan and Joel Matip have been unconvincing at the centre of the defence.

But Aldridge is content with the options available to Klopp and has defended Liverpool's misshapen back-four which has shipped 20 goals this term. "There have been some hiccups bu,t the Bournemouth game apart, defensively Liverpool have been good," he added.

"That's the fifth clean sheet in the last eight which isn't bad is it? Mignolet in goal has been a calming influence while Klavan can dominate at the back – he's a very old-fashioned centre-back – and has been excellent. For me though Matip is possibly the signing of the summer."