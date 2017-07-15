Luisa Zissman is not enjoying her third pregnancy. The former Apprentice star recently revealed that she is struggling with morning sickness and can't wait to go into labour, and today posted an Instagram snap of her burgeoning bump.

The 30-year-old TV personality and businesswoman added that he isn't keen on the prospect of getting her pre-pregnancy body back after she gives birth.

She told her 433K followers: "Reckon I'm not far off the belly button pop. SO much bigger this pregnancy think cause Indigo killed my stomach muscles. Not looking forward to all the hard work of operation get my body back, wondering if I'll ever get it back!! #pregnant#pregnancy#babynumber3"

Zissman, who wore a very comfortable looking bra and sweatpants for the Instagram shot, received floods of comments from fans.

One person replied: "you look amazing suit pregnancy" as a second wrote: "Awww still the best looking chick ever @luisazissman".

Many criticised the star for slamming her pregnant body, with one follower commenting: "U should be blessed that u are pregnant. It is so hurtful to see woman like yourself moaning about how you are getting bigger when u are pregnant."

Someone else added: "I find this very self centred and selfish! It should not matter!"

Replying to one follower on how she handles the body changes, Zissman said: "i don't I hate the whole thing, I don't embrace it at all wish I could!! Find the whole experience utterly depressing "

Zissman initially wanted to have four children but has decided this will be her last pregnancy as she can't bear to endure another nine months of growing a baby.

She previously said: "Always wanted 4, but can't do another pregnancy so 3 is the magic number, just hoping my OCD about even numbers doesn't kick in! [sic]."

Zissman was previously married to entrepreneur Oliver Zissman – co-founder of gym equipment rental business Totally Fitness – whom she divorced in 2014. The couple had a daughter together named Dixie, who was born in 2010.

During her stint on CBB in 2014, Zissman claimed that she was bisexual and had sought treatment for sex addiction. She went on to marry Irish businessman Andrew Collins in France in July 2015. They had Indigo together and are now expecting another little girl. Collins proposed to her with a £1.5m ring in Paris in October 2014.

The star has mastered being a successful working mother down to a T, owning her own baking website, eBay electronics business and cupcake shop, Dixie's Cupcakery.