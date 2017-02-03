Real Madrid star Luka Modric is a major doubt for the La Liga trip to Celta Vigo on Sunday (5 February) after missing Friday's workout. The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder had rejoined the group in training on Thursday but was forced to go back to the gym a day later, as the rest of his available teammates continue the preparations for the trip to Balaidos.

Modric, 31, missed two games after suffering "a strain in his right abductor" during Real Madrid's 2-1 victory over Malaga on 21 January.

Los Blancos failed to set a timeframe for his recovery, but at the weekend manager Zinedine Zidane revealed that he expected both him and James Rodriguez to be back in training during the current week.

James did returned, alongside long-term absentee Pepe, on Tuesday, while Modric and Marcelo followed on Thursday. With three days to go, it looked that Zidane could count on all the four players for the game with Celta.

However, the visit to Balaidos could come too soon for the Croatian after Real Madrid revealed he was not able to train with the rest of Zidane's squad on Friday.

"Los Blancos carried out an array of drills centred around possession and pressing, sprinting and shooting on goal before playing a match. Modric trained using the indoor facilities, while Carvajal and Bale continued with their respective recovery processes," Real Madrid confirmed on the club's official website.

Los Blancos failed to explain whether Modric had suffered a setback in his recovery or if his absence from the workout was just a precaution.

The former Tottenham midfielder missed more than a month of competition earlier in the season due to a knee injury and Zidane will not want to rush his recovery ahead of the crucial second part of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Dani Carvajal and long-term absentee Gareth Bale missed the session as the duo continue their recovery from injury.

Earlier this week the Spaniard revealed he also to return to training next week as he has already entered the final phase of his recovery. Bale, meanwhile, has stepped up his recovery in recent days and reports in Spain claim that he could be back available for Zidane this month.