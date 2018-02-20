Key Real Madrid duo Marcelo and Luka Modric are set to miss the upcoming La Liga clash against Leganes on Wednesday (21 February) after being diagnosed with respective muscle injuries in the biceps femoris of their right legs.

The news is a fresh double blow for Zinedine Zidane with Los Blancos hoping to make the most of the game in hand against their neighbours to reduce the 17-point gap to leaders Barcelona at the top of La Liga table.

The two regular starters will join Toni Kroos and Jesus Vallejo in the Real Madrid treatment room only two weeks before the second leg of the Champions League last 16 against Paris Saint Germain on 6 March.

The German international already missed the weekend's 5-3 win over Real Betis after suffering "a sprain to the exterior lateral ligament in the left knee" during Los Blancos' 3-1 victory over PSG in the first leg played at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Marcelo made Zidane's starting line-up against Real Betis but he had to be replaced by Theo Hernandez in the 30th minute of the game due to the blow.

Meanwhile, Modric was rested against the Andalucian side having played the full 90 minutes in the demanding Champions League clash with the Parisians.

Real Madrid have confirmed through respective official statements that the two players will miss the postponed game in hand against Leganes (due to their partition in the Fifa World Cup) after "been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the biceps femoris of the right leg."

Real then will face Espanyol (24 February), Alaves (27 February) and Getafe (3 March) in La Liga before travelling to PSG for the second leg of the Champions League last 16 on 6 March.

The news about Marcelo and Modric has set alarms bells ringing at the Santiago Bernabeu amid doubts on whether the duo and Kroos will recover in time for the Champions League decider.

Zidane looked relatively optimistic during Tuesday's press conference but the Real boss failed to confirm whether they will be fit for the crucial trip to Paris.

"Modric had a setback with his hip. He didn't train with us today and we're hoping he'll be back with us shortly. I think it's only a little problem, I have faith in all the people who work here, in the physios and doctors, hopefully it's nothing serious and he'll be back with us soon," the Real boss said ahead of the trip to Leganes.

"I always believe, I'm a positive person [ahead of having them fit for PSG]. It upsets me to see three or four players out. I don't like to see injured players, I hope it's nothing. Let's see if it's four or five days, if it's seven ... I hope it's not serious".

"When niggles creep in, it could be down to tiredness. But to keep up with it, you have to keep playing the games, continue with this intensity and play every three days. It's positive for us. It was like this last year and we know that when you win playing every few days you're more optimistic. We need to put in good performances for the full 90 minutes."