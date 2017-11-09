A golden toilet made from 24 monogrammed Louis Vuitton handbags has gone on sale in the US.

The toilet was designed for internet retailer Tradesy, who put it on display at their showroom in Los Angeles on Wednesday (8 November). Prospective buyers will be expected to fork out $100,000 (£76,000) for the unusual creation.

The piece was created by artist Illma Gore, who released a controversial portrait of Donald Trump in 2016, named "Make America Great Again." Her website describes her as a 'gender fluid futurist' who merges "tech, our physical selves and art."

"I personally love the idea of what it felt like to cut up a $2000 bag. And the urge to destroy is just the same as a creative urge. And when Tradesy came to me with this idea of, you know, hey would you want to make art pieces, I mean I couldn't say no to that," said Gore.

Tradesy is an online marketplace that specialises in high-end clothing and accessories. The toilet was put on sale at their first bricks-and-mortar store, situated in California's coastal city of Santa Monica.

25-year-old Gore, who is from Australia, claimed she was banned from Facebook and physically assaulted by Trump supporters after she shared her painting online.

Speaking to the Guardian last year, she said: "When I started painting in January, I felt that if anyone would be threatened by a fictional small penis, it's Trump.

"But I didn't anticipate that his dislike would be so personal; he went so far as to defend his penis size during the Republican debate on 4 March."