Lyon are poised to sign Manchester United winger Memphis Depay. The Netherlands international has become a forgotten man at Old Trafford and United are confident they can rid themselves of the winger they bought for £30m (€34.6m) last season.

Jose Mourinho's men rejected two bids worth £9.5m and £11m from Lyon earlier this month, but The Guardian reports that the Ligue 1 outfit have returned with a £14.7m bid for Depay, who is believed to be keen on a move to France. Lyon are currently fourth in the French top-flight, 11 points behind league leaders Monaco.

The structure of the deal – as well as the final fee – are yet to be fully agreed, but United officials are confident the move will soon be finalised. Premier League rivals Everton, who signed Morgan Schneiderlin from United for around £24m last week, were monitoring Depay's situation but decided against making a serious move for the outcast. Roma were also in the hunt for the former Sparta Rotterdam starlet, but like Everton they never submitted a formal offer.

The Dutchman joined the Red Devils from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2015 but failed to fully find his feet in the Premier League. He made just 16 league starts under compatriot Louis van Gaal last season, scoring twice, and did not feature in his side's FA Cup final win over Crystal Palace in May.

Depay has made eight appearances under Mourinho and has been limited to just 20 minutes of Premier League action this season. The only game the forward has started in the current campaign was against Northampton Town in the EFL Cup third round.

With the likes of Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata ahead of Depay in the Old Trafford pecking order, a move away always seemed likely.