Live Close Lyon vs Everton Everton looking to keep Europa League hopes alive against Lyon at the Groupama Stadium this evening.

David Unsworth's side have just one point from their opening three group stage matches.

Toffees interim boss has seen fit to leave Wayne Rooney, Phil Jagielka and Leighton Baines at home, while Michael Keane and James McCarthy are out with foot and hamstring problems.

Lyon won the ill-tempered reverse fixture 2-1 a fortnight ago.

Now 16:50 Sean Dyche has been heavily linked with the vacant managerial position at Everton, and he has not been shy about addressing the issue over the last 10 days. The Burnley boss is understandably flattered to be linked with the Goodison Park hotseat but insists the speculation has not distracted him from the matters at hand. "The players have just got on with their jobs, despite all the speculation. They are professional," Dyche said on the speculation surrounding Turf Moor. "I just keep getting on with my job. Same as I was last week. When you [the media] asked me. Same as I was the week before."

4 min 16:46 Everton held talks with Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo over their vacant managerial position recently, but the former Porto manager has no interest in leaving Molineux if his latest tweet is anything to go by. ðŸº — Nuno (@Nuno) November 2, 2017

7 min 16:43 Thousands of Everton supporters have travelled to Lyon to cheer on the Toffees at the Groupama Stadium, though they may have been disheartened when it was revealed that Rooney et al did not make the trip. David Unsworth was quick to dispel any negativity during his press conference on Wednesday, and is confident his side will put in a performances the travelling Toffees can be proud of. "We'll pick a team to win the game and I know our players will give absolutely everything for our fans making the trip," Unsworth said. "Every game that I stand there as Everton manager, every game that the lads put on the shirt to represent our great Club, it's vitally important to try to win the game. Any competition - league, cup, anything - is vitally important. We do it for our fans."

9 min 16:41 Everton defender Morgan Feeney has been drafted into the Toffees' first-team squad ahead of their Europa League group stage clash against Lyon on Thursday (2 November) as interim boss David Unsworth searches for a remedy to his side's defensive woes. Feeney is well regarded by the Merseysiders and was part of the Under-23 side that was crowned Premier League champions last season. The young centre-back has trained with the first-team on a number of occasions during the current campaign and was not included in the Toffees' side that suffered a 1-0 defeat by Mansfield Town in the Checkatrade Trophy on Monday. Unsworth has not been afraid to elevate some of Everton's youth prospects to the first-team during his brief tenure in charge; midfielder Beni Baningime has featured against Chelsea and Leicester City, while young forward David Henen has been training with the Everton first-team for the last week.

11 min 16:39 Everton's slim chances of Europa League progression will be ended with defeat tonight, but Unsworth has still decided to leave his most senior figures at home as he keeps one eye on the crucial clash against Watford. Wayne Rooney, Leighton Baines and Phil Jagielka have all stayed on Merseyside, while Michael Keane is also absent as he recovers from a foot problem. James McCarthy is also out with a hamstring injury.

15 min 16:35 A win for Everton against Lyon could enhance interim manager David Unsworth's chances of landing the job full-time. The former full-back has presided over two defeats so far and is in need of a decent result against Bruno Genesio's side if he is to have any chance of staying on beyond the match against Watford, though he insists he is not phased by what the match at the Groupama Stadium represents. "That doesn't scare me, because I know the game, and I know that in the end you will be judged, I know, on performances – and I think performances have improved for a game and a half, certainly in the second half against Leicester," he was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo. "But within those performances, you've got to try and dig out some results, so I want to win the game tomorrow, I want to perform, and Sunday's a massive game as well. "Sunday's a cup final for me and I think we've got to play it like a cup final, I certainly want the players to play it like a cup final."