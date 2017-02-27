Every M Night Shyamalan film ends with a mega-twist that is bound to shock you without giving you any inkling that it was around the corner. So it comes as no surprise that the Split director is being credited for the biggest surprise in Hollywood this year — the mix-up at the 89th Academy Awards.

Warren Beatty announced La La Land as the winner of the best picture award and it was only after the film's entire team got on stage that they realised he had read from the wrong envelope and that Moonlight was the actual winner. "I want to tell you what happened. I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, La La Land. That's why I took such a long look at Faye [Dunaway] and at you. I wasn't trying to be funny," he explained of the incorrect announcement.

As people continue to try and figure out how the goof-up happened, others on Twitter are simply crediting the major climax to the Sixth Sense filmmaker.

Not to be left behind, Shyamalan — who was nominated for two Oscars back in 1999 — also posted a tweet to Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel joking that he wrote the conclusion of the award show.

Check out his tweet along with others regarding the dramatic end to the show.