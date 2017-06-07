Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering, took the stage at the San Jose McEnery Convention Centre on Monday (5 June) to preview the latest version of the company's desktop operating system.

Featuring new storage, video and graphics technologies, macOS High Sierra will be available as a free software update for supported Mac computers this fall, around the same time as the release of iOS 11.

Members of the Apple Developer Programme can lay their hands on the new operating system by downloading the developer preview. Mac owners can experience the pre-release version of the software by participating in the public beta programme, which would be available later this month.

But how to find out if your Mac is eligible to receive the next major software upgrade? macOS High Sierra supports all Macs running on its predecessor macOS Sierra. The list of compatible Mac computers includes:

MacBook late 2009 or newer

iMac late 2009 or newer

MacBook Air 2010 or later

MacBook Pro 2010 or later

Mac mini 2010 or later

Mac Pro 2010 or later

Of course the new iMac Pro Apple launched at the WWDC event will run macOS High Sierra. The iMac Pro featuring 27in Retina 5K display and 18-core Xeon processors will start shipping in December starting at $4,999 (£3871).

