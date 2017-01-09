Made in Chelsea has never quite been the same since the show's main and original star, Caggie Dunlop, shunned the limelight and quit the show in favour of a quieter life.

But now it appears that a MIC reunion may be on the cards between Dunlop and other past show favourites from season one including Millie Mackintosh, Hugo Taylor and Spencer Matthews.

In a rumour celebrating the E4 reality show's sixth year of abundant cocktail parties and cat fights, our favourite foursome may be reuniting on the small screen for its anniversary, according to MTV.

While there has been drama between Mackintosh and Matthews – the former slapped the lothario in one episode and the pair didn't speak for a long while – they have all maintained a close relationship since. There is also the unrequited love story between Matthews and Dunlop, which will sure be interesting to behold once again.

And despite Taylor cheating on Mackintosh when they were together the first time around – with the pair's mutual friend Rosie Fortescue – they rekindled their romance in 2016 just after Mackintosh split from husband Professor Green. And judging by their Instagram feeds, they look more in love than ever – so it'll be an interesting watch if the rumours are true, no doubt.

Despite it being reported late last year that Matthews was banned from appearing in the reality show due to his brother James's engagement to Pippa Middleton, viewers are hoping to see Spenny return to the small screen to stir up the pot and cheat on a load of Sloane Square beauties once again.